Battle leads Arkansas against Furman after 21-point performance

Furman Paladins (4-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -12; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the Furman Paladins after Khalif Battle scored 21 points in Arkansas’ 80-75 win over the Duke Blue Devils.

The Razorbacks have gone 4-1 in home games. Arkansas is 2-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Paladins are 0-2 on the road. Furman is second in the SoCon scoring 82.3 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

Arkansas is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Furman allows to opponents. Furman averages 7.0 more points per game (82.3) than Arkansas gives up (75.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tramon Mark is shooting 55.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Razorbacks. Battle is averaging 15.8 points for Arkansas.

Marcus Foster is averaging 19.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 assists for Furman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

