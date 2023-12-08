Barker leads Army against Harvard after 20-point game

Army Black Knights (2-7) at Harvard Crimson (6-3) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -14.5; over/under is…

Army Black Knights (2-7) at Harvard Crimson (6-3)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -14.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the Harvard Crimson after Blake Barker scored 20 points in Army’s 68-51 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Crimson have gone 3-0 at home. Harvard is 6-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Black Knights are 0-3 in road games. Army is seventh in the Patriot League with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Charlie Peterson averaging 5.9.

Harvard scores 74.9 points, 11.2 more per game than the 63.7 Army gives up. Army averages 60.1 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 71.0 Harvard allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is shooting 48.3% and averaging 20.4 points for the Crimson. Louis Lesmond is averaging 9.0 points for Harvard.

Josh Scovens is averaging 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Black Knights. Ryan Curry is averaging 9.8 points for Army.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.