Barker and Army host Harvard

Army Black Knights (2-7) at Harvard Crimson (6-3) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on the Harvard…

Army Black Knights (2-7) at Harvard Crimson (6-3)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on the Harvard Crimson after Blake Barker scored 20 points in Army’s 68-51 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Crimson have gone 3-0 at home. Harvard scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Black Knights are 0-3 in road games. Army is seventh in the Patriot League with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Charlie Peterson averaging 5.9.

Harvard is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Army allows to opponents. Army has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc. Chisom Okpara is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.9 points for Harvard.

Ryan Curry is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 9.8 points. Josh Scovens is averaging 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for Army.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.