Balogun scores 21 as Binghamton knocks off Niagara 74-69

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tariq Balogun’s 21 points helped Binghamton defeat Niagara 74-69 on Tuesday night.

Balogun had seven rebounds for the Bearcats (7-4). Armon Harried scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds. Nehemiah Benson was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Purple Eagles (3-7) were led by Ahmad Henderson II, who recorded 23 points and seven rebounds. Luke Bumbalough added 16 points, two steals and two blocks for Niagara. Braxton Bayless also had nine points.

