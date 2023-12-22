Balogun leads Binghamton against Saint Bonaventure after 21-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3) Olean, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -14.5;…

Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3)

Olean, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton takes on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Tariq Balogun scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 74-69 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Bonnies are 4-1 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats have gone 2-4 away from home. Binghamton is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 9.3 more points per game (73.9) than Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bonnies. Moses Flowers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Saint Bonaventure.

Symir Torrence is averaging 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

