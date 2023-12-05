Ball State visits Stone and Detroit Mercy

Ball State Cardinals (6-2) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8, 0-2 Horizon League) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit…

Ball State Cardinals (6-2) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8, 0-2 Horizon League)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Ball State Cardinals after Jayden Stone scored 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 69-58 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Titans have gone 0-2 in home games. Detroit Mercy has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 0-2 in road games. Ball State ranks fifth in the MAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Basheer Jihad averaging 2.1.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Detroit Mercy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stone is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 12.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.1% for Detroit Mercy.

Davion Bailey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Jihad is averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for Ball State.

