Ball State plays Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (9-1, 2-0 MVC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (8-2)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 1:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ball State Cardinals face the Indiana State Sycamores at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Cardinals have an 8-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Ball State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sycamores have a 7-1 record in non-conference games. Indiana State scores 88.5 points and has outscored opponents by 17.6 points per game.

Ball State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Indiana State averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Ball State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Basheer Jihad is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jalin Anderson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Ball State.

Isaiah Swope is averaging 19.7 points and 2.2 steals for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 15.2 points for Indiana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

