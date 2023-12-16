Ball State plays Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (9-1, 2-0 MVC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (8-2) Indianapolis; Saturday, 1:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores…

Indiana State Sycamores (9-1, 2-0 MVC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (8-2)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 1:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -13.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The Ball State Cardinals play the Indiana State Sycamores in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Cardinals are 8-2 in non-conference play. Ball State averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Sycamores are 7-1 in non-conference play. Indiana State has a 7-1 record against opponents over .500.

Ball State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Ball State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Basheer Jihad is shooting 52.4% and averaging 19.3 points for the Cardinals. Jalin Anderson is averaging 15.1 points for Ball State.

Isaiah Swope is averaging 19.7 points and 2.2 steals for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 15.2 points for Indiana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.