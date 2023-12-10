Ball State hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Taylor’s 23-point outing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) at Ball State Cardinals (7-2) Muncie, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) at Ball State Cardinals (7-2)

Muncie, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Ball State Cardinals after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 23 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 78-69 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Cardinals have gone 6-0 at home. Ball State is the best team in the MAC in team defense, giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Cougars have gone 0-4 away from home. SIU-Edwardsville ranks ninth in the OVC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Damarco Minor averaging 7.9.

Ball State makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). SIU-Edwardsville scores 6.3 more points per game (70.5) than Ball State gives up to opponents (64.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Basheer Jihad is shooting 52.3% and averaging 18.4 points for the Cardinals. Mickey Pearson Jr. is averaging 12.8 points for Ball State.

Shamar Wright is averaging 16.1 points for the Cougars. Taylor is averaging 13.2 points for SIU-Edwardsville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.