Baldwin and Penn State host Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (2-7) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-3)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -19.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays the Bucknell Bison after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 27 points in Penn State’s 86-74 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Nittany Lions have gone 4-0 at home. Penn State is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Bison are 1-5 on the road. Bucknell is 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Penn State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Penn State has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Baldwin is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 14 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals. Kanye Clary is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.7 points for Penn State.

Jack Forrest is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bison. Noah Williamson is averaging 9.9 points and six rebounds for Bucknell.

