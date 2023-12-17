Balanced offense leads No. 16 Illinois over Colgate 74-57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins scored 16 points and Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask each scored 15 to help…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins scored 16 points and Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask each scored 15 to help Illinois lead from start to finish in a 74-57 victory over Colgate on Sunday.

Terrance Shannon Jr. had 14 points despite not scoring in the second half for the 16th-ranked Illini (8-2). The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer had 20 or more points in six of his last seven games.

Colgate (6-5), which has qualified for the NCAA Tournament four times in five years, was led by Jeff Woodward with 14 points. Keegan Records, the preseason Patriot League Player and Defensive Player of the Year, was held to nine points.

NO. 17 COLORADO STATE 86, CSU-PUEBLO 54

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 18 points to move closer to taking over as the program’s all-time leading scorer and Colorado State shook off a sluggish start to roll past Division II CSU-Pueblo.

Nique Clifford, Taviontae Jackson and Patrick Cartier each finished with 13 points. Clifford also had nine rebounds. Colorado State (10-1) held a 36-12 advantage in points in the paint.

Armon Muldrew led CSU-Pueblo (6-5) with 16 points, while Brevin Walter contributed 13.

The Thunderwolves held the lead for 26 seconds in the first half. But the Rams used their size and speed to pull away. Colorado State led by as many as 24 in the first half.

