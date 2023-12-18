Balanc, Tice power Quinnipiac to 77-57 victory over Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matt Balanc scored 23 points, Amarri Tice had a double-double and Quinnipiac defeated Holy Cross 77-57…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matt Balanc scored 23 points, Amarri Tice had a double-double and Quinnipiac defeated Holy Cross 77-57 on Monday night.

Balanc made 9 of 17 shots with three 3-pointers, adding eight rebounds for the Bobcats (8-3), Tice finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Paul Otieno pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Savion Lewis totaled 10 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Joe Octave scored 13 points off the bench to lead the Crusaders (2-9), adding six rebounds. Freshman Kahlil Singleton scored 12 on 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. Freshman A.J. Wills added 11 points and freshman reserve Declan Ryan scored 10.

