Balanc scores 22, Quinnipiac defeats Lafayette 78-60

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 4:57 PM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Matt Balanc’s 22 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Lafayette 78-60 on Thursday.

Balanc also added six rebounds for the Bobcats (9-3). Amarri Tice scored 21 points while going 9 of 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range), and added 15 rebounds and four steals. Savion Lewis finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Leopards (1-11) were led in scoring by Mark Butler, who finished with 11 points. Lafayette also got 11 points and three blocks from Justin Vander Baan. In addition, Eric Sondberg had 10 points and six rebounds. The Leopards prolonged their losing streak to eight straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

