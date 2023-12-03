Balanc scores 19, Quinnipiac takes down Niagara 75-68 in OT

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Balanc had 19 points in Quinnipiac’s 75-68 overtime victory over Niagara on Sunday.
Balanc had seven rebounds for the Bobcats (6-2, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Savion Lewis scored 18 points and added five rebounds and eight assists. Paul Otieno had 15 points and went 7 of 9 from the field.
Harlan Obioha led the Purple Eagles (1-5, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds. Ahmad Henderson II added 13 points and two steals for Niagara. Yaw Obeng-Mensah also had 10 points and the game-tying layup with one second left in regulation..
Quinnipiac’s next game is Friday against Navy at home, and Niagara hosts Saint Bonaventure on Wednesday.
