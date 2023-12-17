Balanc leads Quinnipiac against Holy Cross after 25-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3, 1-1 MAAC) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3, 1-1 MAAC) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces the Holy Cross Crusaders after Matt Balanc scored 25 points in Quinnipiac’s 73-66 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crusaders are 0-2 in home games. Holy Cross allows 79.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.0 points per game.

The Bobcats are 2-2 in road games. Quinnipiac has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

Holy Cross is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac averages 78.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 79.3 Holy Cross allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Octave is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Crusaders. Caleb Kenney is averaging 9.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 56.3% for Holy Cross.

Balanc is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Amarri Tice is averaging 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for Quinnipiac.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

