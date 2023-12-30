Balanc leads Quinnipiac against Florida after 22-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 1-1 MAAC) at Florida Gators (9-3) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -22;…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 1-1 MAAC) at Florida Gators (9-3)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -22; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces the Florida Gators after Matt Balanc scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 78-60 victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Gators are 5-0 in home games. Florida is third in the SEC scoring 85.4 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Bobcats are 4-2 on the road. Quinnipiac is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 15.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 15 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Florida.

Balanc is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Alexis Reyes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

