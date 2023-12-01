Balanc and Quinnipiac host Canisius

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on the Canisius Golden Griffins after Matt Balanc scored 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 80-69 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-0 in home games. Canisius ranks third in the MAAC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 7.1.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in road games. Quinnipiac leads the MAAC with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Richie Springs averaging 6.0.

Canisius averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.3 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

The Golden Griffins and Bobcats meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siem Uijtendaal is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Tre Dinkins is averaging 13.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 37.7% for Canisius.

Balanc is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Amarri Tice is averaging 11.5 points for Quinnipiac.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

