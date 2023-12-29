Bal and Santa Clara take on the Yale Bulldogs in non-conference play

Yale Bulldogs (7-6) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-5) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara…

Yale Bulldogs (7-6) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-5)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos take on the Yale Bulldogs in out-of-conference action.

The Broncos are 5-1 in home games. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Francisco Caffaro averaging 2.4.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in road games. Yale is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Santa Clara makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Yale has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

John Poulakidas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Danny Wolf is averaging 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

