Baker scores 17, Colgate knocks off Vermont State-Lyndon 115-37

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 9:59 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Chandler Baker had 17 points in Colgate’s 115-37 win over Vermont State-Lyndon on Wednesday night.

Baker shot 7 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (5-4). Parker Jones scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Sam Wright was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Mondwell Bukle finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets. Peyton Olsen added nine points for Vermont State-Lyndon. In addition, Calder Horowitz-McCadden finished with three points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

