Bailey leads South Carolina Upstate against Western Carolina after 21-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate plays the Western Carolina Catamounts after Justin Bailey scored 21 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 84-77 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Spartans are 2-1 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Catamounts are 3-2 on the road. Western Carolina ranks seventh in the SoCon with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Vonterius Woolbright averaging 11.3.

South Carolina Upstate averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina scores 6.3 more points per game (77.2) than South Carolina Upstate gives up (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Ayesa averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Bailey is shooting 36.9% and averaging 12.8 points for South Carolina Upstate.

Woolbright is averaging 22.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Catamounts. DJ Campbell is averaging 12.2 points for Western Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

