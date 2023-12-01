Bailey leads Evansville against Northern Iowa after 27-point showing

Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts the Northern Iowa Panthers after Chuck Bailey III scored 27 points in Evansville’s 90-78 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-0 at home. Evansville is second in the MVC scoring 84.9 points while shooting 49.7% from the field.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Evansville makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Northern Iowa has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The Purple Aces and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Humrichous is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Purple Aces. Bailey is averaging 11.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 54.2% for Evansville.

Nate Heise is shooting 47.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 10.4 points for Northern Iowa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

