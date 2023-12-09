Live Radio
Avila scores 18 as Indiana State knocks off Southern Indiana 98-54

The Associated Press

December 9, 2023, 4:42 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Robbie Avila had 18 points in Indiana State’s 98-54 victory against Southern Indiana on Saturday.

Avila added five rebounds and five assists for the Sycamores (9-1). Jaden Daughtry added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Conwell also scored 15 points. It was the eighth victory in a row for the Sycamores.

Jeremiah Hernandez finished with 16 points for the Screaming Eagles (2-9). AJ Smith added 12 points and two steals for Southern Indiana. Ryan Hall also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

