Avila scores 18 as Indiana State knocks off Southern Indiana 98-54

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Robbie Avila had 18 points in Indiana State’s 98-54 victory against Southern Indiana on Saturday.

Avila added five rebounds and five assists for the Sycamores (9-1). Jaden Daughtry added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Conwell also scored 15 points. It was the eighth victory in a row for the Sycamores.

Jeremiah Hernandez finished with 16 points for the Screaming Eagles (2-9). AJ Smith added 12 points and two steals for Southern Indiana. Ryan Hall also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

