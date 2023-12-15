Austin Peay visits Western Kentucky following McHenry’s 30-point game

Austin Peay Governors (6-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky…

Austin Peay Governors (6-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Don McHenry scored 30 points in Western Kentucky’s 91-84 victory against the Wright State Raiders.

The Hilltoppers are 4-0 in home games. Western Kentucky averages 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Governors have gone 1-4 away from home. Austin Peay scores 67.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Western Kentucky’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 67.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 73.9 Western Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McHenry is averaging 15.1 points for the Hilltoppers. Brandon Newman is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.