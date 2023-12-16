Austin Peay visits Western Kentucky following McHenry’s 30-point game

Austin Peay Governors (6-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers…

Austin Peay Governors (6-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on the Austin Peay Governors after Don McHenry scored 30 points in Western Kentucky’s 91-84 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Hilltoppers are 4-0 in home games. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Newman averaging 5.4.

The Governors have gone 1-4 away from home. Austin Peay averages 67.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Western Kentucky averages 81.9 points, 17.9 more per game than the 64.0 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McHenry is shooting 49.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Hilltoppers. Dontaie Allen is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

