Austin Peay visits Southern Illinois following Johnson’s 32-point game

Austin Peay Governors (5-6) at Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Austin Peay Governors (5-6) at Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces the Austin Peay Governors after Xavier Johnson scored 32 points in Southern Illinois’ 70-68 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Salukis are 5-0 on their home court. Southern Illinois has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Governors are 0-4 in road games. Austin Peay has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Southern Illinois averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 66.7 points per game, 1.3 more than the 65.4 Southern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Brown averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 56.4% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 48.3% and averaging 24.3 points for Southern Illinois.

Demarcus Sharp is shooting 43.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.