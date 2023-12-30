Austin Peay visits Jones and No. 19 Memphis

Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at Memphis Tigers (10-2) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under…

Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at Memphis Tigers (10-2)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Memphis plays the Austin Peay Governors after David Jones scored 28 points in Memphis’ 77-75 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Memphis is ninth in the AAC in team defense, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Governors are 1-5 on the road. Austin Peay scores 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

Memphis averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 18.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.5 steals for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.