Austin Peay hosts Ohio in non-conference matchup

Ohio Bobcats (6-4) at Austin Peay Governors (6-7)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Demarcus Sharp and the Austin Peay Governors host Jaylin Hunter and the Ohio Bobcats in non-conference play.

The Governors are 4-1 on their home court. Austin Peay has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 0-1 on the road. Ohio ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Austin Peay is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio averages 17.5 more points per game (81.6) than Austin Peay allows to opponents (64.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Monta Black is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 12.6 points. Sharp is shooting 42.6% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Hunter is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds for Ohio.

