Austin Peay Governors welcome the Ohio Bobcats on Friday

Ohio Bobcats (6-4) at Austin Peay Governors (6-7)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays Ohio in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Governors are 4-1 on their home court. Austin Peay is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats have gone 0-1 away from home. Ohio scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Austin Peay is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio scores 17.5 more points per game (81.6) than Austin Peay allows (64.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.5 steals for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 15.3 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points for Ohio.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.