Austin Peay defeats Ohio 71-67

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Demarcus Sharp scored 21 points as Austin Peay beat Ohio 71-67 on Friday night.

Sharp was 8 of 15 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line for the Governors (7-7). Isaac Haney scored 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds. Dezi Jones had 11 points and was 5 of 10 shooting).

The Bobcats (6-5) were led in scoring by Shereef Mitchell, who finished with 14 points. Elmore James added 13 points and eight rebounds for Ohio. AJ Clayton also put up 12 points.

