Ausar, Johnson lead East Carolina over Maryland-Eastern Shore 63-52

The Associated Press

December 4, 2023, 6:39 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ezra Ausar and Brandon Johnson both posted double-doubles to power East Carolina to a 63-52 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Ausar finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Pirates (6-3). Johnson scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. RJ Felton shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Hawks (2-5) were led by Chace Davis, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Devon Ellis added 12 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. In addition, Elijah Wilson had 10 points and six rebounds.

