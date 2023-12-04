Ausar, Johnson lead East Carolina over Maryland-Eastern Shore 63-52

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ezra Ausar and Brandon Johnson both posted double-doubles to power East Carolina to a 63-52 victory…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ezra Ausar and Brandon Johnson both posted double-doubles to power East Carolina to a 63-52 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Ausar finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Pirates (6-3). Johnson scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. RJ Felton shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Hawks (2-5) were led by Chace Davis, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Devon Ellis added 12 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. In addition, Elijah Wilson had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

