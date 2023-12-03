Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Auburn visits Appalachian State…

Auburn visits Appalachian State after Broome’s 30-point outing

The Associated Press

December 3, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Auburn Tigers (5-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Johni Broome scored 30 points in Auburn’s 74-57 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Mountaineers are 3-0 in home games. Appalachian State has a 5-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Auburn ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Appalachian State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 61.9% for Appalachian State.

Broome is averaging 17.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 11.0 points for Auburn.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up