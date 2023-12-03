Auburn visits Appalachian State after Broome’s 30-point outing

Auburn Tigers (5-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5;…

Auburn Tigers (5-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Johni Broome scored 30 points in Auburn’s 74-57 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Mountaineers are 3-0 in home games. Appalachian State has a 5-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Auburn ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Appalachian State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 61.9% for Appalachian State.

Broome is averaging 17.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 11.0 points for Auburn.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

