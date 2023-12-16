Auburn takes on USC, aims for 5th straight home win

USC Trojans (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-2) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4; over/under is…

USC Trojans (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-2)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts USC trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 3-0 in home games. Auburn is 7-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans play their first true road game after going 5-4 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. USC is eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 78.9 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Auburn makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). USC scores 12.7 more points per game (78.9) than Auburn allows to opponents (66.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is shooting 54.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Auburn.

Boogie Ellis is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Isaiah Collier is averaging 17.0 points for USC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.