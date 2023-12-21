Auburn takes home win streak into matchup with Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (4-6) at Auburn Tigers (8-2) Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Alabama State…

Alabama State Hornets (4-6) at Auburn Tigers (8-2)

Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Alabama State trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Auburn has a 7-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Hornets have gone 0-5 away from home. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 42.1 rebounds per game led by Ubong Okon averaging 6.6.

Auburn scores 83.2 points, 7.7 more per game than the 75.5 Alabama State allows. Alabama State scores 6.1 more points per game (73.2) than Auburn gives up to opponents (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 12.0 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 36.3% for Auburn.

Antonio Madlock is averaging 16.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 12.0 points for Alabama State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

