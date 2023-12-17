Auburn puts home win streak on the line against USC

USC Trojans (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-2) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9; over/under is…

USC Trojans (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-2)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Tigers face USC.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 at home. Auburn is 7-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trojans play their first true road game after going 5-4 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. USC is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Auburn makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). USC has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Auburn.

Boogie Ellis is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 21.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Isaiah Collier is averaging 17 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for USC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.