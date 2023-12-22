Auburn plays Alabama State, looks for 6th straight home win

Alabama State Hornets (4-6) at Auburn Tigers (8-2) Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -30.5; over/under…

Alabama State Hornets (4-6) at Auburn Tigers (8-2)

Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -30.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Alabama State aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Auburn is fourth in the SEC scoring 83.2 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Hornets are 0-5 on the road. Alabama State is third in the SWAC scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 38.1%.

Auburn scores 83.2 points, 7.7 more per game than the 75.5 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aden Holloway is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12 points and 3.6 assists. Johni Broome is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.7 points for Auburn.

Antonio Madlock is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 12.0 points for Alabama State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.