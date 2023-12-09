Ashby scores 21, Queens wins 112-64 against Carolina University

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Ashby scored 21 points as Queens beat Carolina University 112-64 on Saturday. Ashby shot 7…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Ashby scored 21 points as Queens beat Carolina University 112-64 on Saturday.

Ashby shot 7 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Royals (6-5). Deyton Albury scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. BJ McLaurin had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Cameron Parker led the way for the Bruins with 14 points and three steals. Peyton Compton added 12 points and Marcell White finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

