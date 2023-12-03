Asamoah scores 22, East Tennessee State defeats Jacksonville State 61-59

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Ebby Asamoah had 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 61-59 win over Jacksonville State on Sunday.…

Asamoah shot 8 for 15, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Buccaneers (4-4). Jadyn Parker scored nine points, shooting 2 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Jaden Seymour finished 3 of 8 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Gamecocks (4-5) were led in scoring by KyKy Tandy, who finished with 17 points. Juwan Perdue added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Jacksonville State. In addition, Mason Nicholson finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Up next for East Tennessee State is a Sunday matchup with Tennessee Tech at home, and Jacksonville State hosts UIC on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

