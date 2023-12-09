Asamoah leads East Tennessee State against Tennessee Tech after 22-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Ebby Asamoah scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 61-59 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Buccaneers are 2-0 on their home court. East Tennessee State is ninth in the SoCon scoring 67.5 points while shooting 39.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Tennessee Tech is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

East Tennessee State averages 67.5 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 78.2 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than East Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asamoah is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for East Tennessee State.

Jayvis Harvey is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. David Early is averaging 14.0 points and 2.1 rebounds for Tennessee Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.