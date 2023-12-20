Army faces UTSA after Scovens’ 31-point performance

Army Black Knights (2-9) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army faces the UTSA…

Army Black Knights (2-9) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-6)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces the UTSA Roadrunners after Josh Scovens scored 31 points in Army’s 78-74 overtime loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-1 in home games. UTSA is fifth in the AAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Christian Tucker averaging 5.7.

The Black Knights are 0-4 on the road. Army is 0-1 in one-possession games.

UTSA averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Army gives up. Army averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UTSA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Dre Fuller Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Scovens is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Black Knights. Ryan Curry is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

