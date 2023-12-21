Army defeats UTSA 63-53

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Josh Scovens had 25 points in Army’s 63-53 win over UTSA on Thursday night. Scovens also…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Josh Scovens had 25 points in Army’s 63-53 win over UTSA on Thursday night.

Scovens also contributed five rebounds for the Black Knights (3-9). Ryan Curry scored 14 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line. Abe Johnson had 10 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Roadrunners (5-7) were led by Trey Edmonds, who recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Tucker added 10 points and six rebounds for UTSA. Isaiah Wyatt also put up 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.