Army Black Knights welcome the Le Moyne Dolphins on Tuesday

Le Moyne Dolphins (3-5) at Army Black Knights (1-7) West Point, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Division…

Le Moyne Dolphins (3-5) at Army Black Knights (1-7)

West Point, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Army and Le Moyne hit the court.

The Black Knights are 1-3 on their home court. Army ranks second in the Patriot League in team defense, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Dolphins are 1-5 on the road. Le Moyne is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Army is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 10.3 more points per game (75.6) than Army allows (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 9.6 points. Josh Scovens is shooting 38.0% and averaging 9.9 points for Army.

Luke Sutherland is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Dolphins. Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 13.0 points and 6.2 rebounds for Le Moyne.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.