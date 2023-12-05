Army and Le Moyne meet in non-conference showdown

Le Moyne Dolphins (3-5) at Army Black Knights (1-7) West Point, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Le Moyne Dolphins (3-5) at Army Black Knights (1-7)

West Point, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -3.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Depersia and the Le Moyne Dolphins visit Josh Scovens and the Army Black Knights in non-conference action.

The Black Knights have gone 1-3 in home games. Army gives up 65.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Dolphins have gone 1-5 away from home. Le Moyne ranks sixth in the NEC allowing 74.5 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Army is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scovens is shooting 38.0% and averaging 9.9 points for the Black Knights. Ryan Curry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Army.

Luke Sutherland is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Dolphins. Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 13.0 points for Le Moyne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

