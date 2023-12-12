Arkansas State visits Louisville on 6-game road skid

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) at Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 0-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) at Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 0-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State will aim to stop its six-game road skid when the Red Wolves play Louisville.

The Cardinals have gone 4-1 at home. Louisville is third in the ACC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaging 2.6.

The Red Wolves are 0-5 on the road. Arkansas State allows 79.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

Louisville’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Louisville has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyy Clark is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tre White is averaging 13.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 37.5% for Louisville.

Taryn Todd is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 12.6 points for Arkansas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

