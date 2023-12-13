Arkansas State visits Louisville, aims to end road losing streak

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) at Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 0-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) at Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 0-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Louisville looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Cardinals are 4-1 on their home court. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaging 6.1.

The Red Wolves are 0-5 on the road. Arkansas State is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Louisville’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Louisville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyy Clark is shooting 41.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 11.9 points for Louisville.

Taryn Todd is averaging 13.2 points for the Red Wolves. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 12.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for Arkansas State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

