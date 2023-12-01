Arkansas State visits Douglas and Little Rock

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) at Little Rock Trojans (3-4) Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) at Little Rock Trojans (3-4)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Bradley Douglas scored 26 points in Little Rock’s 90-64 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Trojans are 3-1 in home games. Little Rock has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Wolves are 0-3 on the road. Arkansas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Little Rock averages 82.3 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 80.6 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Little Rock has given up to its opponents (48.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalen Robinson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Trojans. Cougar Downing is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Little Rock.

Freddy Hicks is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Red Wolves. Taryn Todd is averaging 13.6 points for Arkansas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

