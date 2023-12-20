Arkansas State visits Belmont following Tyson’s 31-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) at Belmont Bruins (8-4, 2-0 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) at Belmont Bruins (8-4, 2-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -4.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Cade Tyson scored 31 points in Belmont’s 99-93 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bruins are 4-0 on their home court. Belmont ranks fifth in the MVC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Dia averaging 3.9.

The Red Wolves have gone 1-5 away from home. Arkansas State is fourth in the Sun Belt with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dyondre Dominguez averaging 2.6.

Belmont makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Arkansas State’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (46.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Taryn Todd is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Red Wolves. Dominguez is averaging 11.9 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

