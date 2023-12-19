Arkansas State visits Belmont after Tyson’s 31-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) at Belmont Bruins (8-4, 2-0 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) at Belmont Bruins (8-4, 2-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Cade Tyson scored 31 points in Belmont’s 99-93 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bruins have gone 4-0 in home games. Belmont averages 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 1-5 on the road. Arkansas State averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Belmont averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Belmont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Dia is averaging 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bruins. Tyson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Dyondre Dominguez averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Taryn Todd is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

