Arkansas State rolls past Louisville 75-63 for its first win over a Power Five opponent since 2014

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Caleb Fields had 20 points and eight assists, and Arkansas State cruised past shorthanded Louisville 75-63…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Caleb Fields had 20 points and eight assists, and Arkansas State cruised past shorthanded Louisville 75-63 on Wednesday night for its first victory over a Power Five opponent since the 2014-15 season.

It was Arkansas State’s first win in four tries against Louisville, which won the last matchup, 54-27, in 2011. The Red Wolves also won on the road for the first time this season in six games.

Arkansas State’s victory on Dec. 17, 2014 came against Mississippi State.

Fields was 6 of 8 from the floor and the free-throw line. Izaiyah Nelson didn’t miss a shot for Arkansas State (4-7), hitting all seven field goals and his one free throw. Freddy Hicks chipped in 16 points.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored a career-best 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Louisville (4-6). Mike James and Tre White added 10 points apiece. Louisville was just 2 of 15 from 3-point range and got outscored 48-28 in the paint.

Louisville forward J.J. Traynor and center Dennis Evans did not play because of injuries announced just before tipoff. The team also dismissed junior guard Koron Davis earlier in the day.

Arkansas State took the lead for good with 17:44 remaining and built a double-digit advantage with 11:46 left. Taryn Todd’s two free throws stretched the Red Wolves’ lead to 73-53 with 3:10 to play. It was their largest lead of the game. Arkansas State shot 51% (18 of 35) in the second half.

Louisville trailed for most of the first half but led 31-29 at the break. Each team shot 36% for the half. The Cardinals made 9 of 14 free throws but missed all eight of their shots from long range. Arkansas State hit 3 of 14 from the arc and both its free throws.

Louisville hosts Pepperdine on Sunday. Arkansas State plays at Belmont on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.