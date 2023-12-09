Arkansas State hosts Vasquez and UAB

UAB Blazers (4-4) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -4.5;…

UAB Blazers (4-4) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -4.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Alejandro scored 26 points in UAB’s 85-82 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Red Wolves have gone 1-1 in home games. Arkansas State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dyondre Dominguez averaging 5.9.

The Blazers are 1-0 on the road. UAB allows 74.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Arkansas State is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 45.3% UAB allows to opponents. UAB averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Arkansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominguez is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. Taryn Todd is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.2 points for Arkansas State.

Eric Gaines is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Blazers. Vasquez is averaging 12.3 points for UAB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.