Arkansas State hosts UAB following Vasquez’s 26-point outing

UAB Blazers (4-4) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Alejandro scored 26 points in UAB’s 85-82 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Red Wolves have gone 1-1 in home games. Arkansas State averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Blazers are 1-0 on the road. UAB allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Arkansas State is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 45.3% UAB allows to opponents. UAB’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (46.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.2 points for the Red Wolves. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Arkansas State.

Vasquez is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 12.3 points. Eric Gaines is averaging 14.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals for UAB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.